Parents, students in fix as AIIMS sets to start offline classes amid Covid surge in Nagpur

Nagpur: While the Second Capital of the State battling Third Wave of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), compelling local administration to shut school and colleges adhering to guidelines issued by Maharashtra Government; the notice informing students that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to resume offline classes from January 24, 2021, has put parents and their wards in fix!

“As the vaccination of precaution dose of all MBBS students will be complete this week, hence physical classes for MBBS students will resume w.e.f. 24.01.2022,” the notice issued by Dr Mrunal Phatak, Dean (Academics) AIIMS, Nagpur reads.

Notably, other prominent medical institutes of the city – Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMC&H) – are conducting online classes acknowledging the current circumstances. However, the move of starting walk-in classes at AIIMS has raised the anxiety of both parents and students.

While the Nagpur District is daily detecting over 2,000 cases and numbers of death has also started to grow with the passing of each day, AIIMS’s move of resuming offline classes has drawn flak from students.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, a MBBS student from AIIMS Nagpur informed that despite the order issued by both State Government and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) barring offline classes in school and colleges, AIIMS authorities are calling students to attend classes. Recently, so many students have tested positive inside the campus. Despite this, College authorities are putting student's lives at risk, he said.












