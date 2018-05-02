Child pornography: Nagpur Cyber Police arrest 38 accused involved in 70 ‘tiplines’

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough in the flourishing incidents of uploading child pornographic content in Nagpur district, the Cyber Police have arrested a total 38 accused and also rounded-up five-six minors for their involvement in 70 ‘tiplines’,

It is pertinent to mention that last year, the news of over 25,000 cases of suspected child pornography uploaded in India took social media platforms by storm. The news spread like wildfire across the country. The reports known as “tipline reports” shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States of America (USA) with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) had raised alarming concerns in the country.

In Maharashtra, total 1,680 tiplines were reported with most of the tiplines referred to urban centres like Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. Out of 1680 tiplines received by the Maharashtra Cyber across the state, 70 tiplines revolved around Nagpur.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Senior PI Dr. Ashok Bagul said that following the tiplines reports Nagpur Cyber Police swung into action and after verification cops have registered cases against 38 accused including five-six minors under relevant Sections of IT Act and POCSO Act.

No syndicate, only amateur criminals involved in crime:

As NCRB provided details on the tiplines, Nagpur Cyber Police Station started preparing the standard operating procedure to deal with such cases. Following detailed technical probe and verification, Cyber Police booked 38 accused including some juveniles in this regard. During the investigations it was revealed that there was no syndicate involved in this connection, but some rookie criminals, said Sr PI Bagul.

Counseling is must as several teenagers are indulging in such menace:

“We’ve been witnessing tremendous rise in the cases related to the online circulation of obscene content, and what concerns us more is that teenagers who hit puberty are the prime suspects in this connection. Hence, I would like to urge parents and teachers to establish certain dialogue with their ward/ students. Counseling is the only way to deter such incidents,” opined Dr Ashol Bagul.

Sans adequate precautions, people have made themselves vulnerable:

“While using social media platforms, one should make adequate privacy settings to avoid any untoward incident. Sans any appropriate precautions, anyone can access your personal data, pictures etc. Hence, awareness is the best preventive measure when it comes to reducing vulnerability of cyber crimes,” Dr. Bagul stressed.

