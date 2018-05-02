Child pornography cases: 1680 Tiplines across State, 70 alone in Nagpur: SP Maharashtra Cyber

Nagpur: The news of over 25,000 cases of suspected child pornography uploaded in India in the last five months, spread like wildfire across the country. The reports are known as “Tipline reports” shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States of America (USA) with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has raised alarming concerns for the country and Second Capital of the State is certainly not an exemption!

Out of 1680 Tiplines received by the Maharashtra Cyber across the state, 70 Tiplines revolves around Nagpur, informed SP Maharashtra Cyber, Sachin Pandkar to Nagpur Today.

“In over 25,000 Tiplines of child pornography, Maharashtra received a total of 1680 Tiplines. So far, a total of 30 FIRs has been lodged regarding the same across the state while several others are under the pipeline. While maximum incidents revolved around Mumbai, in total 70 Tiplines received in Nagpur, 64 came under the jurisdiction of Nagpur City Police while 6 Tiplines under Nagpur Rural Police,” the SP mentioned.

In Maharashtra, most of the Tiplines refer to urban centers like Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. Mumbai alone has around 500 such Tiplines, SP Pandkar added.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Shweta Khedkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber and Economic Cell said that the Nagpur Police have received the Tiplines and starting preparation of standard operating procedure to deal with such cases is in process.

“Following the NCMEC’s reports, NCRB had forwarded the details on to jurisdictions under based on the locations. Though, no FIR has been lodged so far in the city. We are acutely probing every technical aspect to gather more evidence following which we will be making arrests,” added Khedkar.

“Not even uploading of the child pornographic content, even possession of such visuals is an offense,” mentioned the DCP.

