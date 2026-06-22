CBSE declares Class 12 revaluation results, verification process underway

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Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the revaluation results on Sunday for students who applied for verification and re-evaluation of their Class 12 board exam answer sheets. “CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII verification of issues observed and re-evaluation outcomes,” CBSE said in a post on X.

“The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon,” CBSE said.

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Students can check their updated marks on the official CBSE website using their login credentials. “You may see the status of your application at results.digilocker.gov.in,” the board said.

The declaration of revaluation results comes amid an anxious wait from students seeking revised scores for admission and other academic purposes. CBSE had earlier opened the window for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books, and re-evaluation after announcing the board results.

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The board was recently embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by CBSE did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible mismatches in the OSM system.

The board informed students that the review process was progressing as scheduled and assured them that all pending applications would be processed shortly.

The board also urged candidates to rely only on official communication channels and avoid misinformation circulating online regarding the re-evaluation process.

“CBSE assures students that every application has been processed through a robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system to ensure fairness and accuracy. Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information,” the board added.

CBSE further said its offices would remain available to provide assistance and guidance to students seeking clarification regarding their applications.

The announcement comes amid continuing discussions around the board’s evaluation and re-evaluation framework. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court declined to direct CBSE to reopen the revaluation portal after hearing submissions from both the board and the Centre.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that nearly 1.27 lakh students had already applied through the review mechanism and around 3.87 lakh answer scripts were under examination. He argued that reopening the portal could disrupt the admission timelines of more than 70 lakh students who appeared for the board examinations.

The issue reached the court through a Public Interest Litigation filed by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which sought reopening of the revaluation window and compensatory marks for students allegedly affected by issues linked to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

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