Buying a New Car: All You Need to Know About Paperwork & Registration

Having finally deliberated all the factors that account for buying a new car and zeroed on the model & make that match your requirement and budget, here is something that you should be aware of before you take that final call.

Firstly, ensure all the paperwork that’s required for its purchase and registration is ready. If this is your first purchase, getting everything in order can stress you out. Don’t worry we have listed out all the possible documentation so that you can seal the deal without much hassle. Let’s start with the basics.

Car Booking: Whether you are paying for the vehicle price upfront in cash or applying for a loan, you need to submit some basic documents. One key point to remember here is, if you want the car to be registered under your name, then the loan should be applied for on your name itself. So the mandatory documents required to book the car are:

Nationality Proof – Passport / Voter’s ID / School Certificates

– Passport / Voter’s ID / School Certificates Identity Proof – Aadhar Card/ Pan Card / Driving License / Passport

– Aadhar Card/ Pan Card / Driving License / Passport Address Proof – House Purchase Agreement / Ration Card / Electricity Bill / Rent Agreement

– House Purchase Agreement / Ration Card / Electricity Bill / Rent Agreement Income Proof – This is applicable if you are applying for a bank loan, you need to submit the last 6 months’ bank statement / last three-month salary slip/income tax returns for the last two years.

Once you have booked the car, make sure you are provided with the purchase receipt that should include the total on-road price of the vehicle that includes all the accessories, add-ons, and the down payment made from your end. Keep safe all the other mandatory documents provided by the dealer like the owner’s manual, temporary registration certificate, PUC certificate, on-road assistance number, etc.

2. New Car Registration Process: The government of India mandated that no car can run on the Indian roads till it is registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO). You can register your new car in two ways, either you can seek help from the vehicle dealer or it can be done by oneself at the local RTO, both of which requires you to be ready with certain mandate documents, let’s take a look at it.

Form 20 – This is the new application form that needs to be filled for registering a new vehicle.

– This is the new application form that needs to be filled for registering a new vehicle. Form 21 – The sale certificate of the vehicle that is allotted by the vehicle dealer.

– The sale certificate of the vehicle that is allotted by the vehicle dealer. Form 22 – The roadworthiness certificate allotted by the vehicle dealer.

– The roadworthiness certificate allotted by the vehicle dealer. Valid car insurance that’s duly certified.

Residence address proof.

ID proof of the vehicle owner.

Temporary registration certificate that’s allotted by the vehicle dealer.

PUC certificate allotted by the vehicle dealer.

Retail purchase invoice of the vehicle.

Vehicle chassis and engine number taken in a pencil print on a paper.

If you are an enthusiast who likes to flaunt fancy four-wheeler numbers, then you should know that a fancy VIP number for car is auctioned! You need to equip yourself with the required knowledge of applying for this, which can be easily done online too.

All you need to do first is to register and create an account on the official Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) website as a public user. Pick a fancy number as per your preference and clear all the mandatory fees. Place a bid on the selected number. If the bid is in your favor, you need to pay the remaining dues and collect the allotment letter and if it isn’t in your favor, go ahead and collect back your dues.

Different states levy different registration fees for a fancy number plate. Make sure to check the guidelines on the same.

New Car Insurance: If you are under the assumption that you need to have only a valid driving license to bring the car on the road, then let us tell you that in India driving a car without the mandatory car insurance policy can get you into trouble. You will be levied a heavy penalty if you are caught by traffic police. You don’t need to purchase the car insurance only from the dealer, with technological advancements, you can now buy car insurance online after valid comparisons with ease and save extra money.

Now, that you are equipped with the right know-how on buying a new car, sail through the paperwork effortlessly.