‘Didn’t get antibodies after Covishield vaccine’

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has filed a complaint against Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala and Dr. Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) after he alleged that no antibodies were formed in his body after receiving the first dose of Covishield.

Pratap Chandra, a resident of Lucknow, stated that after listening to a press briefing of ICMR where it was mentioned that antibodies in sufficient quantities are formed in the body against the virus after taking the first dose, he got an antibody test to determine the level of antibodies formed in his body.

Chandra was administered the first dose on April 8 and got the test done on May 25.Speaking to ANI, Chandra said, “I was administered Covishield on April 8, 2021. On May 21, ICMR and Union Health Ministry had in a press briefing said that after being inoculated with Covishield vaccine, antibodies are produced in the body at a good level. After hearing this, on May 25, 2021, I got an antibody test done from Thyrocare, which is an authorised laboratory. On May 27 the report had come, which was received by me on May 28, 2021. I was shocked and surprised to see a negative antibody in my report.”

“I got vaccinated with Covishield, ICMR said that antibodies will be produced in sufficient quantity after the first dose itself, but the antibodies were not formed even in minimum quantity. This fraud has happened to me. It is just like a fake protection layer which will not protect against anything, he said.

Chandra further alleged, “As the name suggests, Covishield is supposed to shield us from the virus. Most of the people have already believed that these vaccines are protecting us. So many people died after getting vaccinated KK Agarwal, Rohit Sardana. Nobody knows whether antibodies were formed in their body or not. This only implies that we are being injected with water.”

Chandra said he filed a complaint at the Ashiyana Police Station under sections 307 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).