    Published On : Tue, Jun 1st, 2021

    BAPIO provides support to Covid-struck rural areas of Nagpur

    Nagpur : India is in the grip of a medical emergency, as has never been witnessed before.

    The pandemic in India has directly affected 65,000 Indian doctors in the UK, because many
    have either lost family members and friends, or seen them fall ill with the virus.

    The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), very quickly geared up to assist the crisis situation. So far BAPIO has sent equipment and support for food distribution worth Rs,4Crore.

    BAPIO has three ways by which we have extended our support:

    Telemedicine:

    We have set up a ‘Virtual Hub’, for tele-triaging with colleagues to making clinical
    decisions speedier. ‘Virtual ward rounds’ are provided to assist Covid wards short of
    staff. In Nagpur currently we have a virtual ward round centre at Kings Way Hospital.
    We are happy to extend this service to other hospitals who are short staffed. We are
    providing a fast reporting service to clear the backlog of radiological investigations such
    as CT scans. We are also connecting to rural centres around Nagpur for one to one
    support to doctors.

    Resourcing oxygen supplying equipment:

    We have so far send 130 ventilators, 300 oxygen concentrators, 5000 pulse oximeters to
    50 centres in India along with PPE equipment and some basic medicines.

    Food packets and Ration Bags are being supplied to the daily wage earners who are
    out of job through local charities

    This is a humanitarian crisis of huge proportions. In Nagpur we are collaborating with Indian Academy of Paediatrics and COMHAD to assist us with distribution of equipment mainly in rural area.

    Dr Uday Bodhankar Patron of IAP & Executive Director of COMHAD along with Dr Raju Khandelwal Director of Kingsway hospital are kindly helping us with this project.

    Mr Nimish khandèlwal is the co ordinator from BAPIO for the implementation.

    So far in Nagpur BAPIO have sent 30 ventilators , 80 oxygen concentrators, 2000 pulse oximeters along with PPEs and medicines

