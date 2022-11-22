Adhering SC order, administration starts marking spots for feeding stray dogs in Nagpur

Nagpur: Following the direction from the Supreme Court, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has sought to put in place a mechanism for streamlining feeding of stray dogs so that the same do not cause trouble to citizens at large.

The civic body has sought applications from agencies or animal lovers who wish to feed stray dogs in public places. The same is necessary as the Court has directed the civic body to demarcate spots in the city where the stray dogs can be fed.

Outside the designated spots, action can be initiated against violators. So taking-up the cue, NMC laid out a format for the applicants seeking to put in the application to the office of Animal Husbandry Service Cell, Solid Waste Management Department, 5th Floor, New Administrative Building, NMC, Civil Lines.

Also Read: SC stays Bombay HC’s observation on stray dogs, asks NMC to identify spots to feed stray dogs in Nagpur

The application should mention the spot at which the stray dogs would be fed, along with time and estimated numbers of animals. NMC is seeking to get a perspective of how many places are being sought for feeding the stray dogs. Once the areas are mapped, the civic body can put in place mechanisms and allow safe areas for allowing stray dogs to be fed.

Notably, last week the Apex Court had ordered that no coercive steps shall be taken in pursuance of the order of Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, which prohibited the public feeding of the stray dogs. The Court also directed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to ensure and take steps for the general public to feed the stray dogs at appropriate locations demarcated by them. Till the locations are identified, it will be open to the Municipal authorities to deal with any nuisance caused by the street dogs in accordance with the law.

