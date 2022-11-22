Aaftab’s ‘truth serum’ test likely today

Delhi Police has approached Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, FSL sources said on Tuesday.

The sources further said that the test might be conducted today “Delhi Police has approached FSL to conduct a Polygraphic test for Shraddha Murder Case accused Aftab. Preparations are underway. The test might be conducted today,” said FSL sources.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the court ordered Rohini FSL to conduct a narco test on Aaftab within five days.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police has also moved a lower court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla of Saket Court referred the matter to Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore, who granted permission for a narco analysis test on Aftab.

Police had earlier said Poonawala, who confessed to killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement