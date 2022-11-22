Now driving with loud music to attract Rs 1,500 fine on Nagpur roads

Nagpur: In a welcome move, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has decided to fine Rs 1,500 on four-wheeler drivers found paying loud music. The negligent drivers who risk others’ lives along with their own will be penalized Rs 1,500, the RTO has decided.

Notably, besides the risk of ear damage, noise pollution, playing loud music while driving is a traffic hazard. On the road, even a small mistake can cost the driver dearly. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the driver for his maiden offence. However, if he repeats the same, the offence will attract Rs 1,500.

Notably, the Second Capital of the State, many auto-rickshaw drivers are also seen playing loud music on the road. Not only passengers but nearby vehicles also suffer due to this unpleasant noise.

The move is likely to bring relief to commuters on the Nagpur roads.

