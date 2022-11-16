SC stays Bombay HC’s observation on stray dogs, asks NMC to identify spots to feed stray dogs in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that no coercive steps shall be taken in pursuance of the order of Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, which prohibited the public feeding of the stray dogs. The Court also directed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to ensure and take steps for the general public to feed the stray dogs at appropriate locations demarcated by them. Till the locations are identified, it will be open to the Municipal authorities to deal with any nuisance caused by the street dogs in accordance with the law.

The Apex Court has also stayed the HC’s observation that persons who feed stray dogs must adopt them.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari stayed the following observation in the High Court’s order: “If these so called friends of stray dogs are really interested in protection and welfare of the stray dogs, they must adopt the stray dogs, take home the stray dogs or at least put them up in some good dog shelter homes and bear all the expenses for their registration with Municipal Authorities and towards their maintenance, health and vaccination”, the Live Law reported.

The bench passed the interim order while considering a special leave petition filed by a group of dog lovers against the High Court’s order.

