40 months on, Nagpur’s Rs 16.41-crore ‘Healthy Streets’ project drags on

The ambitious project, stretching from VNIT through Bajaj Nagar to Kachipura, was launched in March 2023 with the promise of creating a safe, accessible and pedestrian-friendly corridor

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a city where pedestrians are already struggling for safe and usable walking space, the painfully slow pace of the much-publicised ‘Healthy Streets’ project has become a glaring symbol of civic apathy and poor project execution. While Nagpur continues to suffer from a severe shortage of walkable footpaths, the one flagship pedestrian infrastructure project undertaken by the civic body has remained unfinished even after nearly 40 months.

The ambitious project, stretching from VNIT through Bajaj Nagar to Kachipura, was launched in March 2023 with the promise of creating a safe, accessible and pedestrian-friendly corridor. However, despite an expenditure of Rs 16.41 crore and repeated assurances from officials, the project continues to drag on, leaving citizens wondering whether the city’s commitment to walkability exists only on paper.

Gold Rate June 22 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 45,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,35,300 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,28,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The irony is hard to miss. Across Nagpur, footpaths are either broken, encroached upon, occupied by parked vehicles, or simply non-existent, forcing pedestrians to risk their lives by walking on busy roads. Yet, the lone high-profile initiative aimed at improving pedestrian infrastructure has become a textbook example of delays and missed deadlines.

According to project officials, the work has entered its final phase, with plantation activities remaining. Authorities claim tree plantation can only be carried out after the monsoon sets in fully. However, residents argue that the explanation does little to justify why a project that began more than three years ago is still awaiting completion.

Advertisement

The project has also run into fresh setbacks. A recent two-wheeler accident damaged several protective pillars installed along the sidewalks, and repair work is yet to be completed. Adding to the embarrassment, specialised decorative ground lights installed near the Kachipura stretch have reportedly been stolen, exposing concerns about the security and maintenance of public infrastructure.

Officials now admit they are reluctant to reinstall the lighting fixtures due to fears of repeated theft. Such developments have raised serious questions about planning, monitoring and safeguarding public assets created with taxpayers’ money.

The project also includes environmental improvements at Bajaj Nagar Square, where a septic tank has been installed near a public toilet to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into nearby nullahs. While this component has been welcomed, it does little to address the larger concern of why the overall project remains incomplete after such a prolonged period.

Officials estimate that another month will be required to finish the remaining work. However, after years of delays, many citizens remain sceptical of fresh timelines.

Urban planners and residents point out that the problem extends far beyond this single project. Large sections of Nagpur continue to lack properly maintained footpaths, making daily commuting dangerous for senior citizens, children, persons with disabilities and ordinary pedestrians. Instead of isolated beautification exercises, they argue, the city urgently needs a comprehensive plan to restore and maintain footpaths across all neighbourhoods.

Until that happens, Nagpur’s vision of becoming a modern, pedestrian-friendly city will remain far from reality, with walkers continuing to be treated as the most neglected users of its roads.

🏆 BEST OF NAGPUR 2026

Which School Ranked #1?

Explore Rankings →

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY तालाब या प्लॉटिंग?उमरेड के गोपाला तालाब पर बड़ा सवाल साइबर फ्रॉड रैकेट का बड़ा खुलासा #cybercrime #fraud #crime #amravati #news #maharashtranews ज्वेलरी दुकान से 2 लाख के सोने के आभूषण चोरी, महिला गिरफ्तार... कामठी में पागल कुत्ते का आतंक #nagpurnews #kamthi #dogbiting #newsupdate

×