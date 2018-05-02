ZP, PS polls: Congress candidates win Dhapewada, Koradi seats

Nagpur: Congress candidate Mahendra Dongre won the Dhapewada seat in Panchayat Samiti election. Dhapewada is native place of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Former Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also faced embarassment as Congress candidate Nana Kambhale emerged victorious from Koradi Zilla Parishad Circle. Koradi is hometown of Bawankule.

Polling for 59 seats of Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 116 seats of 13 Panchayat Samitis (PS) in Nagpur district was held on Tuesday with former alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena contesting separately for this battle of might. With around 67 per cent voting, 14,19,708 voters had sealed the fate of 270 candidates of ZP and 497 of PS in this election. The counting of votes and declaration of results is in progress on Wednesday, January 8.