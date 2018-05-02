Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jan 8th, 2020
    Banking services impacted due to nationwide trade union strike

    Nagpur/New Delhi: Banking services were impacted on Wednesday as employees went on a nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

    Branch activities including cash withdrawal deposit in public sector banks in many places across the country have been affected due to the strike. Most of the lenders had informed their customers in advance about the strike call given by All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), and its impact on banking services. Bank employees have extended support to the nationwide strike call given by 10 central trade unions, AIBEA general Secretary C H Venkatachalam told news media.

    The trade unions have claimed around 25 crore people are participating in the strike to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

