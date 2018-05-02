Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jan 8th, 2020

    Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Season 3 to kickstart from Jan 12

    Nagpur: It’s that time of year again when multiple sports activities around the region witness a massive culmination in Nagpur in the form of spectacular annual sports event, Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2020 – an initiative by Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari. The event will be starting from January 12 and continue till January 23, during which events comprising 32 games will be held at different venues across the city.

    The event with its tagline – Khelo Nagpur Khelo will accomodate all sports and games to the likes of cricket, athletics to gymnastics, cycling, body building, swimming, chess, lawn tennis, archery, rifle shooting, taekwondo, badminton, yog kriya, judo, table tennis, volleyball, kho kho, wresting, sepak takra, fencing, softball and a wide array of sporting events.

    The competitions will be opened for both boys and girls under different age categories including under-12, under-15. Under 18, Open tournaments etc (see the chart attached)

    Khasdar Krida Mahotsav is one of its kind event started by Gadkari to promote region’s sporting talents under various categories.

