Zones 1 & 2 Police Intensify Nighttime Crackdown on Illegal Hookah

Nagpur: In response to increasing late-night disturbances and unlawful nightlife activities, the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) from Zone 1 and Zone 2 have launched a citywide crackdown targeting illegal hookah parlours, unlicensed liquor service, and noise violations.

DCP Rushikesh Reddy (Zone 1) and DCP Nityanand Jha (Zone 2) are spearheading the initiative by engaging directly with local residents, business owners, and hospitality establishments. During recent inspections, DCP Reddy noted that several clubs and saoji restaurants were operating beyond legal hours. “Notices have been served and proprietors have been instructed to strictly adhere to operational rules,” he said.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In Zone 2, DCP Jha confirmed that based on intelligence inputs and citizen complaints, surveillance teams have been deployed to monitor hotspots. Their focus includes unauthorized liquor service and suspected drug consumption. He warned that violators will face action under the Maharashtra Police Act and the NDPS Act.

Public Nuisance & Noise Pollution

The police have also taken firm steps against noise pollution and public nuisance. DCP Jha stated that multiple cafés and clubs have been warned for exceeding the permissible sound limits. “Any repeat violations will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to unlawful assembly and disturbing public order,” he said.

Operation Thunder in Full Swing

Both zones continue to enforce Operation Thunder, initiated under Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, with a special focus on illegal hookah lounges, e-cigarette vendors, and violations of the COTPA Act. Premises found breaching the law face sealing and license suspension.

Raids on NH1 and Bakasur Restaurants

As part of the ongoing operation, Zone 1 police conducted late-night raids at NH1 and Bakasur restaurants under Bajaj Nagar police limits. Large volumes of liquor were confiscated. Investigations revealed that alcohol was being served without valid licences, and customers were allowed to consume it on-site illegally.

Crackdown on ‘Bring Your Own Liquor’ Trend

Authorities have also raised concerns over the increasing practice of patrons carrying their own alcohol to dhabas and saoji joints. DCP Reddy issued a strict warning:

“No establishment is permitted to allow liquor consumption without a valid licence. Violators will face legal action, including possible license suspension.”

This intensified enforcement drive by Nagpur Police aims to restore lawful nightlife practices, curb rising nuisance cases, and promote responsible business conduct across the city.