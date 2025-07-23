Delhi Public School, MIHAN hosts a Grand Investiture Ceremony

Advertisement



Delhi Public School, MIHAN recently held its Investiture Ceremony on 23 July 2025, marking a significant milestone in the academic year. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Lieutenant Colonel Nikhil Pandey, Superintendent Engineer at AIIMS Nagpur, as the Chief Guest, Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road; Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road; Mr. Anunay Kedia as Guest of Honour; Ms. Yogita Umalkar, Principal of DPS Kamptee Road and Mr. Indrajeet Parganiha, Bursar DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp followed by welcoming the dignitaries. The Headmistress, Ms Shweta Lade shared the welcome address on behalf of the Principal, Ms Nidhi Yadav. A special message by the President and Pro-Vice-Chairperson Ms Tulika Kedia, was also read on the occasion. The Chief Guest, Lt Colonel Nikhil Pandey administered the oath to the Students’ Council as an executive body with Mst. Pranav Raj as Head Boy and Ms.Prisha Kaul as the Head Girl along with other post bearers. The student leaders pledged to uphold the school’s values and lead their peers with integrity and responsibility.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above



In his address, Chief Guest Lt Colonel Pandey emphasized the importance of leadership and encouraged the students to strive for excellence in every endeavour of theirs. He also emphasized the importance of service to the Nation as the prime Motto in life. President and the Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS Mihan and Kamptee Road Tulika Kedia and Director Savita Jaiswal congratulated the members of the newly elected Students Council and urged them to embrace their duties with humility, perseverance and loyalty.

The event was adorned with enthralling presentations by the school’s choir and dance group. Mst.Saaransh Chatterjee and Ms Yashita Patnaik compered the programme. The event concluded with a vote of thanks rendered by the Head Boy and the Head Girl. The ceremony which also coincided with the Founder’s Day celebrations reflected the school’s dedication to foster leadership skills and academic excellence among its students.