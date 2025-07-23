Nagpur: CM Fadnavis Inaugurates 1.2 GW Solar Plant, Green Hydrogen Project

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant step towards green energy advancement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a state-of-the-art 1.2 gigawatt solar module manufacturing unit of WorldOne Energies in Nagpur. The grand ceremony, held at the company’s corporate campus, also witnessed the foundation stone laying of a 2.5 megawatt green hydrogen production plant—both projects seen as key milestones in India’s journey toward sustainable and self-reliant energy solutions.

The newly launched solar manufacturing facility is among the largest of its kind in the country. It will manufacture a range of advanced technologies including solar PV modules, silicon ingots and wafers, inverters, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). With a focus on both domestic requirements and international exports, including markets like the United States, the unit is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing India’s green manufacturing capabilities.

Speaking at the event, WorldOne Energies Co-Founder Mark Garvin highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation and global standards. “This factory represents our pledge to bring Indian innovation to global markets. It’s a testament to our belief in a cleaner, greener, and more self-sufficient energy future,” he said.

The 2.5 MW green hydrogen plant, for which the foundation stone was laid, will be fully powered by solar energy. Once operational, it will provide clean and renewable hydrogen fuel for industrial use, significantly contributing to the development of a circular, low-carbon economy.

The event was attended by several key dignitaries, including Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLAs Parinay Fuke and Ashish Deshmukh, noted industrialist Pyare Khan, and filmmaker Anubhav Vinod Sinha. The initiative drew special praise for project promoter Muratza Kothawala, whose leadership and vision have been central to bringing this green energy mission to life.

“We aim to offer world-class green energy solutions from India by combining local manufacturing with global standards,” Kothawala said, underscoring the project’s commitment to sustainability and technological excellence.

This initiative is expected to position Maharashtra as a frontrunner in renewable energy and marks a bold step in support of India’s Net Zero Carbon Mission. For Nagpur, it paves the way toward becoming a national hub for clean energy production and innovation.

With the launch of this facility, WorldOne Energies has opened a new chapter in India’s clean energy story, one that promises long-term impact on environmental conservation, industrial transformation, and energy self-reliance.