Zone 4 police detain two including juvenile for robbery activities

Nagpur: The sleuths of Zone 4 police detained two including a juvenile boy involved in six robberies and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 8.25 lakh from their possession.

Accused identified as Abhijeet alias Apjeet Somnath Pandey (29), a resident of Rajnagar Plot. No. 124 Wathoda has been booked under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed him under arrest while the juvenile boy has been detained in this connection.

Addressing the press conference on Monday DCP Zone 4, Raj Tilak Raushan informed media that, the accused duo would first scan for the CCTVs near the spot before committing the crime in the premises. Nandanvan police received a complaint on July 19 about theft in mobile a mobile shop. Where around 40 mobile phones along with other electronic goods collectively worth Rs 4.35 lakh were reportedly stolen. During the investigation, the cops made a breakthrough with the assistance of Cyber Cell and trickledown Abhijeet’s location in Fatepur (Uttar Pradesh). Subsequently, cops rounded up Abhijeet and brought to the city.

During the interrogation, Abhijeet revealed to cops that he along with a juvenile boy had committed five more robberies under the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar, Nandanvan, and Kalmana police station. Following which cops detained the juvenile boy indulged in these crimes also recovered stolen good.

The arrest drive was supervised under the guidance of DCP Zone 4, Raj Tikal Raushan and ACP Sakkardara Zone Dhovapkar.

Senior PI Vinayak Chauhan, PI Arvind Bhole, PSIs Dutta Pendkar, Sagar Bhaskar with constables Sachin Amprediwar, Dilip Avgan, Rajendra Shirbhate, Omkar Bharabhai, Bhimrao Thombre, Roushan Nirbate, Abhay Marode, Nisha Chunarkar, Vishal Pande all Nandanvan police station besides constable Deepak Tanhekar, Mithun Naik cyber cell Zone 4 police played a key role in this arrest drive.