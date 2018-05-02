Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jul 29th, 2019

Determine your life goals at student stage itself: Vijay Wadettiwar

Swayam Social Organisation felicitates meritorious students

Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar advised students to fix their life goals at student stage itself. “If you are determined, no hurdles would hinder you in achieving your goals. On strength of determination and hard work, you can attain the higher goals,” Wadettiwar stressed.

The Leader of Opposition was speaking at a programme organised jointly by Swayam Social Organisation and My Career Club to felicitate meritorious students of Class X and XII. The event was held at Santaji Sanskrutik Hall at Somwari Quarters on Sunday, July 28. Former Union Minister Vilas Muttemwar, City Congress President Vikas Thakre, Bapurao Vanjari, Swayam Organisation’s President Vishal Muttemwar among others graced the occasion.

During his address, Wadettiwar expressed concerns over mounting unemployment in the country. “The Central Government which had promised providing 2 crore jobs every year in fact deprived more than 2 crore youths of jobs by imposing GST and enforcing demonetisation,” said the leader taking a dig at Modi Government.

“Youths should be prepared to work hard for achieving the fixed goals. However, today’s youths spend more and more time on social media. If they devote this time to study, they can mould their career at young age. If you encounter depression and disappointment in life, a leaf of inspiration from book of successful people,” Wadettiwar asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, Vilas Muttemwar said that today’s era is of technology. Any information is available with a click. Taking advantage of this technology, search for various career substitutes and carve out a bright future. This was the mantra of Muttemwar he gave to students. “Successful career can be achieved not only in jobs but also from self-employment. Learn skills from technical courses and attain development through self-employment,” he added.

At the outset, Sandeep Singh provided guidance in personality development workshop organised before the felicitation programme. Those who keep on trying achieve success in their field. Hence it is necessary to study with your full strength, Singh advised.

In introductory speech, Vishal Muttemwar threw light on educational activities of Swayam Social Organisation and My Career Club. Overall development of students being the focal point, the movement will go on in future also, he said. “Every person is blessed with skill. Find out this skill and march towards success,” he exhorted.

Students including the girl students who bagged the first position in their respective schools were felicitated with mementoes while other students were given certificates in the programme.

The programme was conducted by Monika Jain while Amol Thakre proposed a vote of thanks. Jeevan Ambudare, Kishore Waghmare, Prakash Bhoyar, Mohan Gawli, Namrata Dhongde and Payal Bhende worked hard for success of the programme.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
महिला बालकल्याण क्षेत्रातील महाराष्ट्राच्या कामांबाबत केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृती इराणी यांच्याकडून प्रशंसोद्गार
महिला बालकल्याण क्षेत्रातील महाराष्ट्राच्या कामांबाबत केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृती इराणी यांच्याकडून प्रशंसोद्गार
मुरबाड-कल्याण रेल्वेसाठी राज्य शासन ५० टक्के निधी उपलब्ध करून देणार – मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची घोषणा
मुरबाड-कल्याण रेल्वेसाठी राज्य शासन ५० टक्के निधी उपलब्ध करून देणार – मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची घोषणा
Hindi News
महाराष्ट्र एंव नागपुर मंडल में RPF द्वारा NDPS act मिलने पर प्रथम कार्यवाही
महाराष्ट्र एंव नागपुर मंडल में RPF द्वारा NDPS act मिलने पर प्रथम कार्यवाही
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
Trending News
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Did fake police raid take lives of two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives of two youths in Sakkardara
Featured News
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Panel discussion : Nagpur start up enthusiasts on what it takes to be there
Panel discussion : Nagpur start up enthusiasts on what it takes to be there
Trending In Nagpur
VTA Members to adopt water harvesting
VTA Members to adopt water harvesting
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
Beware of Ponzi Schemes before investing your hard earned money – Shri Girishji Vyas
Beware of Ponzi Schemes before investing your hard earned money – Shri Girishji Vyas
नागपुरातील ‘इलेक्ट्रिक चार्जींग स्टेशन’ प्रकल्प पथदर्शी : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
नागपुरातील ‘इलेक्ट्रिक चार्जींग स्टेशन’ प्रकल्प पथदर्शी : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Zone 4 police detain two including juvenile for robbery activities
Zone 4 police detain two including juvenile for robbery activities
Determine your life goals at student stage itself: Vijay Wadettiwar
Determine your life goals at student stage itself: Vijay Wadettiwar
अभाविमं की महिला कार्यकारिणी घोषित
अभाविमं की महिला कार्यकारिणी घोषित
Demand to construct Kolhapuri bandharas on Sur River
Demand to construct Kolhapuri bandharas on Sur River
CM’s mega roadshows on August 2, 3 in city
CM’s mega roadshows on August 2, 3 in city
Status of Fadnavis men from city gets boost with appointment on key posts
Status of Fadnavis men from city gets boost with appointment on key posts
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145