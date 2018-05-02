Determine your life goals at student stage itself: Vijay Wadettiwar

Swayam Social Organisation felicitates meritorious students

Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar advised students to fix their life goals at student stage itself. “If you are determined, no hurdles would hinder you in achieving your goals. On strength of determination and hard work, you can attain the higher goals,” Wadettiwar stressed.

The Leader of Opposition was speaking at a programme organised jointly by Swayam Social Organisation and My Career Club to felicitate meritorious students of Class X and XII. The event was held at Santaji Sanskrutik Hall at Somwari Quarters on Sunday, July 28. Former Union Minister Vilas Muttemwar, City Congress President Vikas Thakre, Bapurao Vanjari, Swayam Organisation’s President Vishal Muttemwar among others graced the occasion.

During his address, Wadettiwar expressed concerns over mounting unemployment in the country. “The Central Government which had promised providing 2 crore jobs every year in fact deprived more than 2 crore youths of jobs by imposing GST and enforcing demonetisation,” said the leader taking a dig at Modi Government.

“Youths should be prepared to work hard for achieving the fixed goals. However, today’s youths spend more and more time on social media. If they devote this time to study, they can mould their career at young age. If you encounter depression and disappointment in life, a leaf of inspiration from book of successful people,” Wadettiwar asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, Vilas Muttemwar said that today’s era is of technology. Any information is available with a click. Taking advantage of this technology, search for various career substitutes and carve out a bright future. This was the mantra of Muttemwar he gave to students. “Successful career can be achieved not only in jobs but also from self-employment. Learn skills from technical courses and attain development through self-employment,” he added.

At the outset, Sandeep Singh provided guidance in personality development workshop organised before the felicitation programme. Those who keep on trying achieve success in their field. Hence it is necessary to study with your full strength, Singh advised.

In introductory speech, Vishal Muttemwar threw light on educational activities of Swayam Social Organisation and My Career Club. Overall development of students being the focal point, the movement will go on in future also, he said. “Every person is blessed with skill. Find out this skill and march towards success,” he exhorted.

Students including the girl students who bagged the first position in their respective schools were felicitated with mementoes while other students were given certificates in the programme.

The programme was conducted by Monika Jain while Amol Thakre proposed a vote of thanks. Jeevan Ambudare, Kishore Waghmare, Prakash Bhoyar, Mohan Gawli, Namrata Dhongde and Payal Bhende worked hard for success of the programme.