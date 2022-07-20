Zone 3 cops bust another ration smuggling racket in Shantinagar

Advertisement

Nagpur: Special Squad of Zone 3 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajanan Rajmane has busted another ration smuggling racket on Tuesday. Besides arresting the accused identified as Shekhar Prabulaal Banode (47), a resident of Murlidhar Chowk, Shantinagar cops have recovered 24 tonnes of ration during the raid.

According to police sources, DCP Rajmane received secret input that one Banode, engaged in smuggling of ration meant to distribute to the poor. Acting swiftly on the input, the Special Squad of DCP swung into action and nabbed the accused.

Advertisement

Further action is underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement