New Team installed at Inner Wheel Club Nagpur

Nagpur: The new executive team of Innerwheel Club Nagpur was installed at Navsrushti Hall on Sunday. Mrs. Rucha Deshpande was installed president of the club while Mrs. Gauri Dhond took charge as the Hon. secretary.

The other team members installed were IPP Supriya Joshi, Vice President Sarika Chaudhary, Treasurer Laxmi Choudhary, ISO Meenakshi Deshpande, CC Alapini Vilaychi, CCCC PP Aboli Pathak, Advisor, PP Madhuri Sapre and Dist Project Club Coordinator Dr. Anagha Ambulkar

The executive members installed are PP Pratibha Kulkarni, PP Kalpana Mandaogane, Archana Mahakalkar, Meghna Kesarkar and Padma Deshraj.

Immediate Past President Supriya Joshi handed over the charge of the club to incoming President Rucha Deshpande with exchange of club pin and President’s Collar.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Gauri Chandrayan and Guest of Honour Sheela Deshmukh.

To commemorate the contribution of women in business and society at large, the club felicitated entrepreneur Sonali Dalvi for her successful social startup Pentagon Pharmaceuticals.

Nine new members were inducted on the occasion namely Puja Saoji, Snehal Kashikar, Geeta Patki, Sharmila Anand, Dipti Sen, Renu Agrawal, Smita Hardas, Renu Agrawal, Suwarna Padole, Sanchi Rastogi and re-induction of Manisha Sudame. Aparna Chauhan and Meghana Kesarkar conducted the proceedings of the event.

