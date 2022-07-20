​NCP delegation submits memo demanding immediate rollback of GST levied on food grains, milk products and stationery

Advertisement

Nagpur : Nationalist Congress Party Nagpur activists on Tuesday presented a memorandum regarding GST rollback to District Collector R Vimla under the leadership of City President Duneshwarji Pethe and ZP member Salil Deshmukh. After independence, for the first time in the country edible items including grain, milk, curd, flour, rice, hospital treatment, hotel room and other essential items and services have been put under the ambit of GST which has made it very difficult for the common man to live.

The central government has decided to impose a GST tax regime of 5% to 18% on food grains and dairy products as well as school supplies.

Advertisement

This decision is wrong and unfair. Inflation has already made the common man sick. This burden is going to break the financial backbone of the common people. When the GST tax system was implemented in 2017, it was promised that GST would not be levied on food grains. Later, GST was imposed on branded food grains and food. Now GST has been levied on non-branded food grains and food items too. Due to this, inflation will increase by 5 to 8 rupees per kilogram.

With this decision, smaller traders will suffer greatly and the business of larger MNCs will increase. Therefore, the central government should reconsider the decision taken in this regard and abolish GST.

On this occasion Ishwar Balbude, Janbaji Maske, Varsha Shamkule, Srikant Shivankar, Afzal Farooqui, Santosh Singh, Shailendra Tiwari, Ravi Parate, Shailesh Pandey, Mahendra Bhange, Rizwan Ansari, Ashok Katle, Ravinish Pandey, Shiv Bende, Rajesh Patil, Sunil Lanjewar, Raja Baig, Vishal Khandekar, Wasim Lala, Arvind Bhajipale, Newly appointed traders cell president Kapil Aware, Dinkar Wankhede, Archana Vau, Rekha Kupane, Tanuj Choubey, Dhananjay Deshmukh, Prashanth Bankar, Milind Vachanekar, Sangeeta Khobragade, Jaya Deshmukh, Sunita Jubhale, Pratibha Patil, Ashutosh Belekar, Dilip Palandurkar, Mohan Gupchand, Lakhan Singh, SB Ahmed, Adarsh ​​Singh Thakur, Shakeel Ahmed, Monu Gupta, Kapil Naranware, Dheeraj Srirasagar, Amit Pichkate, Nandkishore Mate, Dhanraj Sadavarte, Praful Roshankhede, Bablu Pathan, Munnabhai, Amol Wasnik, Mehboob Pathan, Rajesh Tiwari, Sandeep Dorlikar, Arshad Siddiqui, Ansari Sheikh Asif, Naseem Siddiqui, Jayashreetai, Sultan Baig, Goldie Patel, Bababhai, Ashwin Phakkide, Akash Chimankar and many other activists and office bearers were prominently present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement