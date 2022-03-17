Zone 2 cops conduct series of prevention, awareness action ahead of Holi, Shab-E-Barat

Nagpur: From conducting route march in the vicinity to interacting with the people; Zone 2 cops led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinita S conduced series of prevention and awareness action on Thursday, in the view of Holi and Shab-E-Barat festivals.

Cops conduced route march under Gittikhadan and Ambazari Police Station and also interacted with locals via corner meeting.

Notably, acting tough against drunk-driving during Festival of Colour, Nagpur Police have launched a special drive on Thursday. Equipped with breathalysers cops were deployed on prominent squares to lens on drunken-driving.

It is pertinent to mention that drunk-driving is one of the major reasons for road mishaps during Holi. Taking cognisance, cops also issued a general appeal asking people not to drive vehicles– two and four wheelers –under the influence of alcohol.

Thus, breathalyser tests are being conducted across the Second Capital of the State and adjoining areas by the city police on drivers out on the streets celebrating Holi.

As many as 90 checking points have been identified by the police for fixed police deployment.