Holi Damper: Equip with breathalysers Nagpur cops lens on drunken-driving

Nagpur: Acting tough against drunk-driving during Festival of Colour, Nagpur Police have launched a special drive on Thursday. Equipped with breathalysers cops were deployed on prominent squares to lens on drunken-driving.

It is pertinent to mention that drunk-driving is one of the major reasons for road mishaps during Holi. Taking cognisance, cops also issued a general appeal asking people not to drive vehicles– two and four wheelers –under the influence of alcohol.

Thus, breathalyser tests are being conducted across the Second Capital of the State and adjoining areas by the city police on drivers out on the streets celebrating Holi. As many as 90 checking points have been identified by the police for fixed police deployment.

Earlier, zonal DCPs conduced route march in their respective areas.

Notably, strong police bandobast of around 3,000 police personnel including two companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed on the occasion of Holi and Shab-e- Barat on Thursday and Friday.

The focus of the police would be on preventing unruly activities, including applying colours forcibly, indecent behaviour with women and illegal consumption of liquor, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar had said.



