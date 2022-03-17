Rise in Covid cases just tip of the iceberg: WHO

Fresh cases of COVID-19 are again spiking globally, especially in parts of Asia, after several weeks of decline and this rise is “just the tip of the iceberg,” World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.

With each country facing a different situation with different challenges, Ghebreyesus cautioned that the pandemic is not over.

“We call on all countries to remain vigilant. Continue to vaccinate, test, sequence, provide early care for patients, and apply common-sense public health measures to protect health workers and the public,” he said on Wednesday in Geneva.

“After several weeks of declines, reported cases of COVID-19 are once again increasing globally, especially in parts of Asia. These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” Ghebreyesus said.

As of March 13, 2022, over 455 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 6 million related deaths have been reported globally.

More than 10 billion vaccine doses have been administered.

The WHO chief said that when cases increase, so do deaths.