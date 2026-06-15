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Nagpur: The growing audacity of criminals in Nagpur was once again on display after a Zomato delivery executive was allegedly robbed at knifepoint by three unidentified assailants in the Imamwada police station area. The accused reportedly looted his mobile phone and cash before fleeing the spot. Police suspect the same gang may have committed a gold chain snatching in Ajni barely 15 minutes later.

According to police, the victim, 25-year-old Ram Khade, has been working as a delivery executive with Zomato for the past few months. The incident occurred on a road near Rajabaksha Hanuman Temple under Imamwada police station limits.

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Investigators said Khade had completed a food delivery in the Medical Square area and was heading towards another destination when three unidentified men approached him on a motorcycle. The accused had covered their faces with cloth and allegedly blocked his path by parking their vehicle in front of his bike.

One of the assailants then reportedly brandished a knife and threatened the delivery executive before forcibly snatching his mobile phone and cash. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at around Rs 17,900.

After carrying out the robbery, the trio fled from the scene before the victim could raise an alarm.

Police sources suspect that the same gang struck again shortly afterwards. At around 2.10 am, a gold chain was allegedly snatched at knifepoint from Nandu Sontakke, a resident of Jogi Nagar, Lane No. 11, under Ajni police station limits.

The similarity in the modus operandi, timing and the use of a motorcycle has led investigators to explore the possibility that both crimes were committed by the same group of offenders.

Cases have been registered and police have launched a manhunt for the accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas in an effort to identify and trace the three suspects.

The incidents have triggered concern among residents and delivery personnel, with many calling for increased night patrolling and stricter action against repeat offenders operating in the city.

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