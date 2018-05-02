ZIP ZAP ZOOM returns to enhance kids’ creativity

Nagpur: With the kids engaging in various creative activities, while parents and teachers are busy cheering the little ones, the 8th edition of ZIP ZAP ZOOM – a talent hunt competition – conducted at Little Jewels Kindergarten, Khare Town on Saturday.

Over 900 participants between the aged group two and six, across 23 schools were scheduled to undergo collage making, clay modeling, coloring, Olympiad, thumb and finger dabbing competitions.

To mark this occasion, Little Jewels Kindergarten had also organized a workshop for parents, with the theme “Be Smart, Be Safe”. Pooja Tiwari, Vice Principal and Priyanka Gandhi, coordinator, Jain International School were the key-note speaker on this occasion. The duo discussed various aspects revolving around a child safety with the parents.

The event will be concluded on Sunday, March 1 at Little Jewels Kindergarten, Clarke Town. The prize distribution ceremony along with a fashion show — Incredible India, Proud to be Indian — has been organized on this occasion. Dr. Uma Pitale, director, Trinity Hospital and Priyanka Gandhi, coordinator, Jain International School we preside the function.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Pooja Puniyani, coordinator, Little Jewel Kindergarten discussed how ZIP ZAP ZOOM is the time when the entire team at Little Jewels Kindergarten comprising of faculty members, staff members come together and contributed to their best to this great endeavor to bring out the extra ordinary talent in participants from all across the city.

ZIP ZAP ZOOM is an avenue to unveil the talents of little ones on much isolated turf of performing arts. A well executed hobby coupled with studies, is a thoroughfare of bright future.

Though, our event we just strive hard to help kids to enhance proficiency in the field of performing arts, says admin, Little Jewels Kindergarten, Harleen Raina.

– Shubham Nagdeve