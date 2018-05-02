Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, Mar 1st, 2020

    “Marathi aamuchi Maiboli , Amruta Huni Goad ” Dr.S S Uttarwar

    Every year, February 27 is celebrated as Marathi Language Day in Maharashtra on birthday of eminent Marathi Poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar. Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, alias Kusumagraj.
    The Vidarbha Institute Of Technology (VIT), had showed gratitude towards him by celebrating “Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din” in college.

    On this occasion, Dr.Sanjay.S.Uttarwar had delivered speech on the exceptional values and moral of the Literature written by Kusumagraj. He also acknowledges that Marathi is the official spoken language in Maharashtra. It is also the fourth most spoken language, after Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu, in India. It ranks 19 in the list of most spoken languages in the world.

    While talking about Kusumagraj Dr.Sanjay Uttarwar mentioned that he was not just a poet, but also a renowned play-writer, novelist, and a story-writer. After his demise in 1999, the Maharashtra government started celebrating Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar’s birth anniversary as ‘Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din’.
    Dr. Uttarwar share with audience about contributions of Dyaneshwar , Tukaram, Tukdoji Maharaj . who was great sant of Marathi and Maharashtra.

    Mr.Jitesh.N.Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT), said, “We have dedicated this day for the great Jnanpeeth award winning Marathi poet and in the state to honor to the rich history and literature associated with him.” Dr.Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr.G.S.Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr.Sanjay.S,Uttarwar had pay their gratitude towards him.

