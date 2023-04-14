“Zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi”: In death, LIC agent saves 3 lives in Nagpur

Nagpur: “Zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi.” LIC agent Dinesh Bhagwatkar (52), a resident of New Bidipeth in Nagpur, lived true to these inspiring words of public sector insurance company that he had served by donating his organs after death. His two kidneys, pair of corneas and liver were donated to needy patients after his death due to brain stroke.

According to Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Bhagwatkar was a leading LIC agent of city. He suffered from brain haemorrhage on April 9. His family members rushed him to Seven Star Hospital. Doctors treated him for three days, but despite all efforts he could not be saved, said Dr Rahul Saxena, Secretary of ZTCC Nagpur. Doctors declared him brain dead on April 12 night.

Advertisement

Dr Sandeep Nagmote and Dr Shafi Khan counselled family members about organ donation. Bhagwatkar’s wife Sujata, elder brother Prashant, 16-year-old son Saransh, and 8-year-old daughter Rushika agreed to donate his vital organs, as per ZTCC.

His liver was allocated to a 46-year-old patient admitted in the same hospital, but it was found unfit for transplant. Two kidneys were transplanted into a 42-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man while a pair of corneas was donated to Madhav Netra Pedhi.

Dr Sanjay Kolte, President of ZTCC Nagpur said that this was the 102nd organ donation held under ZTCC Nagpur since 2013. “Awareness about organ donation is growing day by day,” he said.

Bhagwatkar’s selfless act of organ donation is a shining example of how an individual’s legacy can continue beyond their life. By donating his organs, Bhagwatkar has given a second chance at life to three people in need, and his act of kindness will be remembered by their families forever. It is heartening to see that awareness about organ donation is increasing in India, and more and more people are coming forward to donate their organs after death. Bhagwatkar’s story is a reminder of the power of one person’s decision to make a difference in the world, and his legacy will inspire many others to follow in his footsteps.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement