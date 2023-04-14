“Manmode Hazir Ho!” JMFC Court directs cops to produce multi-crore fraud accused

Nagpur: Coming down heavily on Nagpur Police for not producing Pramod Manmode in the in the alleged Rs 3.5 crore Nirmal Urban Cooperative Bank fraud case, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court directed cops to produce the multi-crore fraud accused in the court and issued Non-bailable Warrant (NBW) against Manmode.

It may be recalled that Manmode and Branch Manager Sachin Bomble, the masterminds, in the alleged Rs 3.5 crore Nirmal Urban Cooperative Bank fraud case were chargesheeted by Nandanvan police last year. The Nagpur police confirmed Manmode’s involvement in duping Mukesh Barbate and Kunal Yelne in its 43-page chargesheet submitted before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC).

However, the cops repeatedly failed to produce Manmode in the court following which the JMFC court issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against the accused.

Nandanwan police, in the chargesheet, stated that Sachin Bomble was the Manager at Nirmal Urban Cooperative Bank’s Branch in Kamptee. While working there, he allegedly increased the cash credit limit against the loan of account holders Baba Readymade of Rahimullah Adil Mumtaz Ahmed Adil, Idu Manchanda, Rameshwar Bawankar, Ansh Trading Company of Manish Ghavghave and Salman Chhaware and swindled Rs 3.5 crore.

The police investigation further revealed that after committing the fraud, Bomble in connivance with Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Cooperative Society’s Secretary Pramod Manmode had hatched a conspiracy and made complainant Yelne and another victim, Mukesh Barbate, mortgage their properties in the society. Against the transaction, they got a Rs 5 crore loan, Rs 2.5 crore each approved from the society.

The police further mentioned in the chargesheet that Manmode asked them to help him in settling a bank fraud allegedly committed by Kamptee Branch Manager Bomble. As Yelne and Barbate had applied for loans, Manmode urged them to increase the loan amount. Gaining the duo’s confidence, Manmode also made them mortgage six of their properties, including a house and open plots. The bank then transferred the Rs 2.5 crore loan to anyone’s account. Out of this amount, Rs 1.51 crore was reportedly transferred into Bomble’ account. Similarly, Rs 1.68 crore was transferred from Barbate’s account into Bomble’s account. By doing this, they covered up the Rs 3.5 crore fraud committed in Nirmal Urban Cooperative Bank, Kamptee branch.

Promising to repay the amount, Manmode also prepared a memorandum of understanding which clearly stated that he will repay the amount of Yelne and Barbate and release their mortgaged properties. But later Manmode refused, the chargesheet report stated. After the fact came to fore, the police booked both Manmode and Nirmal Urban Cooperative Bank under Sections 420, 409, 109, 120 (B) of the IPC.

