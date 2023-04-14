NMC is committed to provide quality fire safety services to Nagpurians: Mpl Commissioner

Nagpur: The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B on Friday said that the NMC’s Fire and Emergency Services Department has been consistently doing the work of protecting the city and the citizens round the clock. Many have had to risk their lives in this work. As the city grows, so does the responsibility of the Department, he asserted.

The Commissioner was speaking in a programme organised by the Fire and Emergency Services Department on the lawn of Municipal Headquarters on April 14 in accordance with the Fire Service Week. Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable Development Limited Ajay Gulhane, Chief Engineer Rajeev Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelawe, Deputy Commissioner Prakash Varade, Deputy Chief Fire Officer B.P. Chandankhede, Director of Information Technology Department Mahesh Dhamecha, Assistant Commissioner Vijay Humane, Education Officer Rajendra Pusekar and others were present.

Advertisement

The dignitaries paid tribute to the martyred jawans who sacrificed their lives during the firefighting operations by offering floral garlands. The Commissioner observed the parade and also accepted the salute offered by the firemen. The first platoon was led by Station Officer of Cotton Market Fire Station Bhagwan Wagh, second platoon was led by Deputy Fire Officer in charge of Lakadganj Fire Station Dilip Chauhan and 3rd Platoon was led by Deputy Fire Officer in Charge of Sakkardara Fire Station Prakash Kavadkar.

The Municipal Commissioner congratulated the personnel of the Fire Department on Fire Service Day for their service. He said, there are many systems working in Nagpur city for various services, but the only system in the city is the Fire and Emergency Service Department which has the important function of protecting the life and property of the citizens.

“The municipal fire and emergency services department has also provided services up to 200 km from the city. The department has a keen focus on providing adequate manpower, quality safety equipment, facilities. A 32m hydraulic platform has been procured to enable the department deal with high rise fires. The security fleet of the department will soon have a 70 meter hydraulic platform,” Radhakrishnan said.

The Municipal Corporation honoured the families of the jawans who were martyred while doing fire rescue work. The dignitaries honoured the families by offering Tulsi saplings and gifts. Martyr Gulab Kawle’s wife Sarojini Gulab Kawle, Shahid Prabhu Kuhikar’s wife Chandrakala Prabhu Kuhikar have been given compassionate employment in the education and health department of the municipality. Kapil Ramesh Thakre, son of Shaheed Ramesh Thakre was also honoured by dignitaries.

The program was moderated by Public Relations Officer Manish Soni while vote of thanks was proposed by Deputy Chief Fire Officer B.P. Chandankhede.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement