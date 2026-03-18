‘Zero tolerance’ on drugs: Fadnavis warns of MCOCA action against traffickers

CM assures crackdown, asset seizure and statewide campaign as Datke raises Nagpur drug menace in Assembly

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Nagpur: Taking a tough stand against the growing drug menace, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act will be invoked against drug traffickers, alongside the launch of a statewide ‘Zero Tolerance’ campaign to dismantle narcotics networks.

The announcement came in response to concerns raised by Central Nagpur MLA Pravin Datke during the Budget Session of the State Legislature, where he flagged the alarming spread of drug-related activities, particularly in Nagpur.

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Strict legal action and asset seizure

Replying to the queries, Fadnavis stated that law enforcement agencies have already initiated action against traffickers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and assured that further stringent provisions like MCOCA will be applied wherever required to break organized crime syndicates.

He emphasized that the government will also move to seize assets of drug peddlers, strictly following legal procedures. Illegal properties and constructions linked to such offenders will not be spared, he added.

The Chief Minister informed the House that during police raids conducted in December, drugs worth lakhs of rupees were seized, and several traffickers were booked under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to trace wider networks and linkages.

Demand to expand ‘Operation Thunder’

Datke, while pressing the issue, demanded expansion of ‘Operation Thunder’, a special drive initiated by the Nagpur Police to crack down on drug networks. He urged the government to intensify efforts and widen the scope of the operation across the state.

Key questions raised in Assembly

The MLA sought clarity on several critical aspects, including:

• Whether MCOCA has been or will be invoked against arrested drug traffickers

• Steps taken to uncover interstate drug networks and backward linkages

• Status of asset identification, seizure, and bank account freezing of accused

• Continuation of regular combing operations in sensitive areas of Nagpur

• Plans for a statewide drive to dismantle narcotics syndicates

Statewide crackdown on cards

Responding to these concerns, Fadnavis reiterated that the government is committed to a multi-pronged crackdown, combining legal action, intelligence-based operations, and sustained enforcement drives.

He assured that continuous combing operations will be carried out in vulnerable pockets and that the state machinery is fully geared to eliminate the drug network at its roots.

With the government signalling a tougher approach, the focus now shifts to how swiftly and effectively these measures are implemented on the ground.

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