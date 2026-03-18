Big relief for flyers: Govt mandates 60% free seats on flights, targets hidden charges

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New Delhi: In a major pro-passenger move, the Centre has ordered airlines to make at least 60% of seats on domestic flights available free of cost, significantly reducing the burden of hidden charges that travellers often face after booking tickets.

The directive, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation under the guidance of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, aims to bring greater transparency and fairness in airline pricing practices.

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End to costly seat selection

Under the new rule, passengers will no longer be forced to pay extra for most seats during web check-in or post-booking. Until now, airlines typically offered only about 20% seats for free, while charging hefty fees for the rest, even for basic preferences.

The new mandate ensures that a majority of seats will be accessible without additional payment, though base ticket fares remain unchanged.

Families to get adjacent seats

In another significant relief, the government has directed airlines to seat passengers travelling on the same PNR together, preferably in adjacent seats. This addresses a long-standing grievance where families were often split unless they paid extra.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said the reforms are part of a broader push to improve passenger convenience and eliminate unfair practices.

Clear rules for luggage and pets

Airlines have also been asked to introduce transparent policies for:

• Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments

• Travel with pets, which has often been confusing for passengers

The aviation regulator will ensure that these policies are clearly communicated and uniformly implemented.

Stronger passenger rights enforcement

The government has tightened norms around passenger rights, especially in cases of:

• Flight delays

• Cancellations

• Denied boarding

Airlines must now prominently display passenger rights on websites, mobile apps, booking platforms and airport counters. Importantly, this information must also be made available in regional languages to improve awareness.

Move triggered by rising complaints

The crackdown comes amid growing complaints about airlines charging excessive fees for add-ons like seat selection, baggage, and other services. Officials said the new measures are designed to standardise airline practices, enhance transparency, and reduce financial burden on travellers.

With India now among the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, handling over five lakh passengers daily, the government has reiterated that passenger convenience will remain the top priority.

The latest reforms are expected to make air travel more affordable and consumer-friendly, marking a significant shift in how airlines operate in an increasingly competitive market.

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