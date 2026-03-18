No power tariff hike for 5 years, says Fadnavis; Maharashtra declared power-surplus

In another key announcement, the Chief Minister said that consumers will now receive a 25pc discount on electricity usage between 9 am and 5 pm

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Nagpur: In a major relief for households, industries and the business community, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that electricity tariffs in the state will remain unchanged for the next five years, asserting that Maharashtra has firmly transitioned into a power-surplus state capable of meeting future demand.

Addressing the State Assembly, Fadnavis underlined that the government has created a strong and reliable power infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted supply despite a sharp rise in consumption driven by industrial expansion and emerging sectors.

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Daytime discount to benefit consumers

In a significant policy shift, the Chief Minister announced a 25% concession on electricity usage between 9 am and 5 pm, aligning with increased solar power generation during daytime hours.

The move replaces the earlier incentive model that encouraged late-night consumption. With solar energy now contributing significantly to the grid, the government is pushing consumers to shift usage to daytime, ensuring better load management and cost efficiency.

State now power-surplus

Fadnavis informed the House that Maharashtra is now generating sufficient electricity to meet its growing needs, a notable turnaround from previous years when shortages posed serious challenges.

The state is now well-equipped to cater to rising demand from industries, infrastructure projects, and high-energy sectors like data centres, which are rapidly expanding across Maharashtra.

Industrial boom driving power demand

Highlighting economic momentum, the Chief Minister said industrial electricity consumption has surged by nearly 23% over the past three years, reflecting strong growth across sectors.

Despite this increase, Maharashtra continues to offer competitive electricity tariffs, making it a preferred destination for investors and industrial development.

Big push for data centres

Fadnavis revealed that Maharashtra is fast emerging as a data centre hub, with the government planning to supply around 4,500 MW of power to upcoming projects. Stable and uninterrupted electricity supply is being prioritised to support digital infrastructure, IT expansion, and data-driven industries, which demand high reliability.

MSEDCL crosses Rs 1 lakh crore revenue

The Chief Minister also highlighted the financial strength of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), which has crossed a Rs 1 lakh crore revenue milestone, making it one of the largest power distribution companies in the country.

Outlining the state’s long-term vision, Fadnavis said Maharashtra aims to source:

• 52% of its power from renewable energy by 2030

• 65% by 2035

To ensure grid stability, the government is investing in battery storage systems and pumped storage projects, which will help balance supply fluctuations and provide round-the-clock electricity.

Tariffs to stay competitive

The current industrial tariff in Maharashtra stands at around Rs 8.32 per unit, which the government claims is competitive compared to other states. Fadnavis expressed confidence that tariffs may reduce further in the future, boosting investment prospects.

He also noted that earlier calculation errors by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission were corrected following state intervention, helping avoid potential financial strain and future tariff hikes.

Focus on stability and growth

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Fadnavis said Maharashtra will continue to strike a balance between affordability, sustainability, and reliability in the power sector. With stable tariffs, rising renewable energy share, and robust infrastructure planning, the state is positioning itself as a power-secure and investment-friendly destination for long-term economic growth.

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