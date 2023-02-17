Zero Mile Youth Foundation welcomes SEIL representatives at Zero Mile Metro Station

Nagpur: The representatives of North Eastern States who came to Nagpur city through National Integration Yatra organized by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad were welcomed by Zero Mile Youth Foundation at Zero Mile Metro Station on Friday.

Through the initiative “Students Experience in Inter-State Living” (S.E.I.L) i.e. Inter-State Student Living Darshan every year since 1966 the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has sent students from North Eastern States to different states and students from other states to North Eastern States to learn about the culture and local life there.

This year too, 480 representatives from North Eastern states have come to other states under SEIL National Integration Yatra and one group of them has come to Nagpur city and they were welcomed by Zero Mile Youth Foundation Nagpur at Zero Mile Metro Station. Joint Director of Higher Education Nagpur Division Sanjay Thakre,ABVP Regional Organising Secretary Vikramjit Kalane, Vishwajit Barge and Samar Singh of Rajdeep Enterprises presented bouquets and gifts.

On this occasion information about Zero Mile Youth Foundation was given to the delegates. Samay Bansod, Prashant Kukde, Kalyan Deshpande of Zero Mile Foundation were present and the program was moderated by Vaibhav Bawankar.

