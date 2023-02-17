Gadkari asks officials to speed up projects hit by land acquisition issue

Following enormous delay in completion of several infrastructural works in Nagpur, including the Kelibagh Road widening project, the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked the officials to speed up the works by acquisition of land.

Despite a lot of work that has gone behind the Kelibagh Road widening project, it remains incomplete till date, thanks to non-acquisition of eight properties. Similarly, land acquisition for other five roads and infrastructure projects in the city including Pardi flyover, Ramji Pahelwan Road, Ajni-Somalwada Road and Old Bhandara Road has hit a roadblock.

Advertisement

This was revealed during a review meeting on the city’s infrastructure works convened by Union Transport Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. The meeting was attended by MLCs Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Pravin Datke, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, MahaMetro MD Brijesh Dixit, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Collector Dr Vipin Itankar and representatives from NHAI, National Highway (PWD).

Gadkari asked officials why land acquisition for Kelibagh road was not done yet and gave directives for immediate action. MLAs and MLCs told Gadkari that the slow works are not only escalating project costs but also causing inconvenience to the citizens.

Gadkari also reviewed the DP road work from Ramji Pahelwan Chowk to Model Mill Chowk. Some of the 65 properties on this road have been handed over. Collector Itankar has assured to speed up the process of land acquisition so that these projects are not delayed further.

The Kamptee Road double-decker flyover too has hit a stumbling block due to non-acquisition of land near LIC Square where the flyover is supposed to land. Gadkari also expressed anguish over other incomplete projects started by NMC, like demolition of station road flyover, Budhwar Bazaar of both Mahal and Sakkardara, Sokhta Bhavan, Gandhibagh, Pachpaoli market near Kamal Talkies and others.

Danaganj Mall too hangs in limbo due to some dispute between the contractor and the civic body. Work for Ginger Mall in Jaripatka has started but the project remains incomplete. The NMC officials told Gadkari that these projects are very old and now a new plan will be prepared as per the increased cost. Gadkari expressed displeasure about the overall slow progress.

He also reviewed the status of the Amrut project under which the NMC is constructing several elevated storage reservoirs.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement