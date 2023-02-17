Shocking: 26 tiger deaths in less than 2 months in India

Nagpur: In what can be called as an alarming situation, in less than two months into 2023, India has lost 26 tigers– the highest toll in three years.

As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), data showed that between January 1, 2023 and February 8, 2023, 24 tiger deaths were reported in the country. Post Feb 8, two more tiger deaths were reported from Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

Maximum tiger deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh (9), followed by Maharashtra (6), Rajasthan (3), Karnataka (2), Uttarakhand (2) and one each from Assam and Kerala. January has usually witnessed the maximum tiger deaths in the past decade (2012-22). 128 tigers died in the month while March witnessed 123 tiger deaths and May saw 113 tiger deaths.

Majority of the deaths are due to ‘natural causes’ which include territorial fights and ageing. An NTCA official said, “Considering the population of over 3,000 tigers countrywide, the deaths of a few are considered normal. But the high number of deaths in a short period of time is striking and the deaths are being investigated as per protocol.”

