ZAKIR KHAN COMES TO YOUR HOME WITH “Ma-Zak”

Nagpur Round Table 83 (NRT 83) is all set to bring India’s Ace Stand Up Comedian – ZAKIR KHAN – right to your homes in one of a kind show, “Ma-Zak”.

It will be a Virtual-Live Show with brand new exclusive content (not available anywhere else online). Get ready to laugh out loud with India’s favourite comedian. The show will be followed by a Virtual Bollywood Party featuring our very own and world famous DJ Sue.

You can watch this show and enjoy a party on 17 Oct 2020, 7:30 PM onwards, by logging in your device from the comfort and safety of your homes! For registrations, contact 9764917225, 9922900236 and 9890078574.

The first ever comedy show in Nagpur City was brought you by us only (NRT 83) way back in 2015, and that too starring Zakir Khan himself. Considering the COVID-19 situation in the city, this year NRT 83 decided to bring the first ever Virtual-Live Comedy Show, again featuring the superstar of comedy.

NRT 83 is part of Round Table India, which is an organisation of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40, promoting service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. Working towards the education of underprivileged children, till date, 7141 classrooms have been built across India in 3041 schools, impacting 7.86 million children.





