    Published On : Mon, Oct 5th, 2020

    Goon, 4 held for dacoity plan

    ASHOK alias Bawaji Yadav (40), an history sheeter and well known gambling den operator near Itwari Railway station, was put behind bars along with four associates on charges of planning to commit dacoity. The action was initiated by unit no. 3 of Crime Branch in wee hours of Sunday.

    As per police the five were caught near Kolkata railway line at Lalganj, Khairipura. Yadav operates from Bharatiya Akhada, Bastarwari, and city police squads have raided the Akhada en number of time but could never pin down Babaji as he is well known.

    The other four arrested are Sk. Vakil (26), a resident of Chikhli slums; Abhay Deshpande (35), a resident of Punjabi Line, Motibagh, Rahul Paunikar (24), Old Mangalwari, and Vijay Chavan (30), a resident of Itwari. The police claimed to have seized nylon rope, chilly power packets, wooden rod, knife, and three mobiles valued totally at Rs. 40,000.

    An offence under sec. 399 and 402 of IPC, R/w sec. 4,25 of Arms Act and sec. 135 of Bombay Police Act was registered against the five. Further probe is on.

    The action was initiated by team led by Sr. PI Vinod Choudhari, API Pankal Dhadge, HCs Prashant Lade, Anil Dubey, and Dashrath Mishra, Ishar Khorde and Shyam Ansulthelwar; NPC Shyam Kadu, Prashant Gorte, Tappulal Chute and Anup Taywade, constables Sandeep Mawalkar, Santosh Choudhari, drivers Vishal Rokde and Milind Choudhari.



