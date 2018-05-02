Amid Covid crisis, aspirants sit for UPSC prelims in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 on Sunday (October 4). The exams were earlier scheduled to be held on May 31 however, it is was deferred due to novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Thousands of aspirants showed up at several centres, including various government schools and colleges, which have been designated for the examination, which will be conducted in two slots—9.30am to 11.30am, and 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Entry will begin an hour before the exam commences.

However, standard operating procedures such as mandatory wearing of masks, temperature screening on entry and social distancing will be followed in all centres.

As per reports, over 10 lakh candidates have applied for the Civil Services Examination 2020 which will be held at 2,569 centres across 72 cities in the country including the Second Capital of the State.





