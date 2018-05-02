Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jun 10th, 2019
Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Yuvraj retires from international cricket

India’s 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has called time on playing international cricket. Ina a media interaction at a plush South Mumbai hotel on Monday, he announced his retirement from international cricket.

“After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward,” Yuvraj said in an emotional farewell statement he read out at the press conference.

“I would like to thank selectors and Sourav Ganguly for giving me another chance.

“I have never stopped believing in myself… always believe in yourself. | This sport taught me how to fight, how to fall and to dust myself off, get up and move. Ive failed more times than Ive succeeded but I never gave up,” he said.

One of India’s greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj has been seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

Yuvraj last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20 in 2017.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Nagpur Crime News
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Maharashtra News
ग्रामीण भागातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
ग्रामीण भागातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
रामटेक मधून दहावीच्या परीक्षेत आदर्श विद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश
रामटेक मधून दहावीच्या परीक्षेत आदर्श विद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश
Hindi News
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
गोंदियाः झूलेलाल द्वार से होगा उद्धार
गोंदियाः झूलेलाल द्वार से होगा उद्धार
Trending News
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
Featured News
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
Trending In Nagpur
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
Two groups of youth booked for illegal assembly, thrashing in Ajni, Sitabuldi
Two groups of youth booked for illegal assembly, thrashing in Ajni, Sitabuldi
Bag lifters prey on commuters at Ganeshpeth, Sitabuldi
Bag lifters prey on commuters at Ganeshpeth, Sitabuldi
3 women including 19-yr-old girl molested in separate incidents
3 women including 19-yr-old girl molested in separate incidents
सप्तक के पुराने गानों ने बांधा समा, गायक रफ़ी, किशोर और आशा भोसले के सुनाए अनसुने किस्से
सप्तक के पुराने गानों ने बांधा समा, गायक रफ़ी, किशोर और आशा भोसले के सुनाए अनसुने किस्से
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
सा रे गा मा पा लिटल चैम्प’ 2019: नागपुर की सुगंधा दाते बनीं विनर
सा रे गा मा पा लिटल चैम्प’ 2019: नागपुर की सुगंधा दाते बनीं विनर
Eid milan party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
Eid milan party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
बच्चों हिम्मत करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती – डॉ. निशा ठाकुर
बच्चों हिम्मत करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती – डॉ. निशा ठाकुर
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145