Yuvraj retires from international cricket

India’s 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has called time on playing international cricket. Ina a media interaction at a plush South Mumbai hotel on Monday, he announced his retirement from international cricket.

“After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward,” Yuvraj said in an emotional farewell statement he read out at the press conference.

“I would like to thank selectors and Sourav Ganguly for giving me another chance.

“I have never stopped believing in myself… always believe in yourself. | This sport taught me how to fight, how to fall and to dust myself off, get up and move. Ive failed more times than Ive succeeded but I never gave up,” he said.

One of India’s greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj has been seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

Yuvraj last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20 in 2017.