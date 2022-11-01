YUVA observes World Cities Day in Nagpur

Local action and local leadership are critical to greener, more equitable and sustainable cities

Nagpur: World Cities Day brings Urban October to an end on October 31 each year and was first celebrated in 2014. This year’s global observance theme for World Cities Day is Act Local to Go Global. In this regard, Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action (YUVA) observed World Cities Day and held a discussion with different stakeholders in Nagpur at India Peace Centre on October 31, 2022.

The discussion was facilitated by Yogesh Chivande, Chief Reporter, Dainik Bhaskar, Adv Prashik Wankhede, Nitin Meshram (YUVA) and Anil Wasnik, Shahar Vikas Manch (SVM).

Yogesh Chiwande, Chief Reporter, Dainik Bhaskar opined that the definition of development differs from person to person and any development seems to be incomplete unless cities are livable and equipped with basic facilities which shall be employment driven. Also the vision for the cities from the people’s perspective shall be looked at.

Nitin Meshram (YUVA) said in order to create greener, more equitable and sustainable cities then the Local action and local leadership are critical to addressing the current global crises and to foster sustainable recovery and development aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The approach should be people-centric for inclusive cities which often lacks participation in decision making and governance. The down-top approach to address the crisis is critical as the marginalized sections of the societies and the urban poor are the most vulnerable to the impact and are always at the receiving end.

Adv Prashik Wankhede said that it is not possible to imagine the cities without its laborers that are often poor and by leaving out the marginalized sections of the society. He emphasized that there shall be no human rights violation to create inclusive and just cities. Anil Wasnik, (SVM) expressed the view that the concept of sustainable cities cannot be fulfilled without providing shelter to the urban poor.

Dilip Tandale, Shilatai Sapkale, Yuvraj Phulzele, Madhukar Hadge, Ashwin Pillewan, Raju Shahu, Urmila Badge gave their views on World Cities Day discussion. The program was moderated by Rajkumar Vanjari. The vote of thanks proposed by Nilesh Khadse. Many activists including Ramdas Uike, Omprakash Motghare, Roshan Madavi, Madhuri Hadge, Yogesh Kale, Vijay Gawli, Ramesh Dhavale, Lanu Bansod, Gyandev Gajbhiye were present.

