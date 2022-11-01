Mungantiwar demands White Paper on industrial investment during MVA rule

Nagpur: Amid the raging political allegations and counter-allegations over Tata-Airbus project ‘moving out’ of Maharashtra to Gujarat, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Forest and Cultural Affairs Minister, has raised the demand for ‘White Paper’ to be issued regarding industrial investment in Maharashtra during two-and-a-half years rule of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Interacting with media persons at Nagpur on Monday, Mungantiwar said that MVA leaders who were ‘jobless’ now were trying to set ‘false narratives’ that Maharashtra had ‘lost’ some or the other project to Gujarat in recent times. “Some leaders are holding press conferences to vitiate the atmosphere by hurling baseless allegations that the Tata-Airbus project has moved out of Maharashtra, but are not showing any document. Leaders of Shiv Sena and NCP both have not shown at least a letter from Tatas, minutes of meetings held by MVA with Tata group regarding the project. Besides, they have not shown a copy of the company’s application seeking land at a particular place in the State. They are all trying to confuse and provoke youngsters through fake narrative,” he said.

Mungantiwar, who was earlier Finance Minister, challenged the Opposition parties to produce ‘even one document’ proving that the project had come to Maharashtra in the first place. “When was the agreement signed?” he asked. He told media persons that he had sought a detailed note on the issue from the Industries Secretary. Also, he said, he would urge the Chief Minister to bring out a ‘White Paper’ on industrial investment in Maharashtra during two-and-a-half years of MVA rule. One does not expect documentary evidence from smaller leaders, but ‘dynasties in politics in Maharashtra’ have resources to produce evidence, he quipped.

According to Mungantiwar, the erstwhile MVA constituents were rattled by the fast decisions taken by the present-day Government led by Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister, in a short span of time. Thousands of vacancies in the State Government departments will be filled soon, he added.

Replying to a question, Mungantiwar said that the Government had nothing to do with withdrawal of security cover to ex-ministers. “There is a committee that takes decisions on the issue after assessment. When my security was withdrawn, the erstwhile MVA Government had given this same argument. Now, they are raising a hue and cry over withdrawal of security. MVA leaders appear to have forgotten that, he remarked.

To another question, he replied that he welcomed the balanced stand adopted by MLAs Bachchu Kadu and Ravi Rana from Amravati after a war of words between them. Asked about the State Government ordering audit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) works, Mungantiwar said that it was part of the regular process and it would bring out the facts and financial aspects of BMC functioning.

