Maha to bring white paper on losing mega projects

The Maharashtra government will issue a white paper in the next 30 days on some mega projects going out of the state and if any steps were taken by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government to retain them, industries minister Uday Samant said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is under fire from the Opposition which has accused the ruling dispensation of failing to retain big-ticket Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects in the state.

Both projects chose Gujarat over Maharashtra to set up their units.

The state government had alleged that the projects went out of Maharashtra due to inaction by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“The Maharashtra industries department will bring out a white paper in the next 30 days which will focus on why mega investment projects like Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus among others went to other states. What steps were taken by the previous government to keep these projects in Maharashtra?’ Samant told reporters.

He said the white paper will throw light on all the facts.

“Some people are deliberately spreading lies about these projects. It will be clear once and for all after the white paper will be issued,” he said.

