Yug Chandak Murder Case : SC commutes guilty’s death sentence to life imprisonment

Nagpur: Giving out its final verdict in sensational Yug Chandak murder case, the Supreme Court on Saturday converted the death penalty awarded to accused into life imprisonment. Besides, the bench of Apex Court added that there shall not be any remission till the accused completes 25 years of imprisonment.

Sr Adv Mukul Rohatgi represented for State while Advs Yug Chaudahry and Ajit singh Pundir for accused. Advs Rajendra Daga and Adv Rahil Mirza appeared for Complainant Dr. Chandak

Yug, son of city-based doctor Mukesh Chandak, was kidnapped and murdered by Rajesh Daware and Arvind Singh on September 1, 2014. According to the prosecution, the two executed the crime to exact revenge against the doctor who had dismissed Daware (then 19), an employee in Chandak’s hospital, for misappropriating money.

Chandak had also reprimanded Daware for scolding and slapping Yug who was playing a video game on a hospital computer. Daware hatched a conspiracy along with accomplice Arvind Singh, then 21, and kidnapped and killed Yug. The body of the boy was found near Patansawangi, about 30 km from the city.