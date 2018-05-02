Youths submit Memorandum for repealing CAA being Unconstitutional

Nagpur: A group of youths who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC at Samvidhan Square Nagpur on 4th January 2020 under the banner of Nagpur Youth Organisation (NYO), submitted their memorandum to the Collector of Nagpur, Shri. Ravindra Thakre, demanding repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) act 2019 and for protecting the Constitution.

The Youngsters were accompanied and assisted by Activist Adv. Akshay Samarth and the delegation of youths included Shalaka Bhandarkar, Tejaswini Kalmegh, Ishaan Wasu, Javed Iqbal, Swaroop Bhartiya, Tuba Sanobar, Kunal Chandel, Faizan Khan, Preeti Sarvey, Yashas Mahajan, Sultan Sheikh, Bhushan dahat, Uzma Ahmad, fouzia Ahmad, Riddhi Lad, Rushank Lad, Parag Dahat, Adiba Seher and others.

This Memorandum was also sent to President of India, Prime Minister of India and Home Minister of India via email and also by post.