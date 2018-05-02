Who is gonna win the Orange Cap in IPL 2020?

The Orange Cap in the IPL is an annual cricket award given to the leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League. Orange Cap got introduced in the IPL in 2008, and 12 players have won this award since its release. The batsman with most runs in the tournament during the course of the season would wear the Orange Cap while fielding, with the overall leading run-scorer at the conclusion of the tournament winning the actual Orange Cap award on the day of the season’s final.

Virat Kohli got the all time-record in most runs during a season since the reward got introduced and he managed astonishing 973 runs in just 16 matches. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Chris Lynn are also very strong contenders to take home the Orange Cap of 2020 in the Indian Premier League.

Here is a table showing all the Orange Cap winners since it got introduced back in 2008;

Season Player Matches Runs 2008 Shaun Marsh 11 616 2009 Matthew Heyden 12 572 2010 Sachin Tendulkar 15 618 2011 Chris Gayle 12 608 2012 Chris Gayle 15 733 2013 Michael Hussey 16 733 2014 Robin Uthappa 16 660 2015 David Warner 14 562 2016 Virat Kohli 16 973 2017 David Warner 14 641 2018 Kane Williamson 17 735 2019 David Warner 12 692

The uprising superstar Rishabh Pant to win the Orange Cap

Rishabh Rajendra Pant was born 4 october 1997 in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India. He is 22 years old, and he is a left-handed Wicket-keeper batsman. He joined Delhi in 2015, and then Delhi Capitals in 2016 were he still is present playing.

On February 1, 2017, he made his debut for India in the T20I against England at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. At the age of just 19 years he became the youngest player ever for India to debut in a T20I match. That’s 120 days before Washington Sundar who played at the age of 18 years made his debut taking the record from Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant is truly a man to watch in the upcoming IPL 2020 as he is certainly looking to give the other players in the league a though contest in battle of the Orange Cap. He was named ICC emerging player of the year in 2018.