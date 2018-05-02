Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jan 6th, 2020
    Sports News

    Who is gonna win the Orange Cap in IPL 2020?

    The Orange Cap in the IPL is an annual cricket award given to the leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League. Orange Cap got introduced in the IPL in 2008, and 12 players have won this award since its release. The batsman with most runs in the tournament during the course of the season would wear the Orange Cap while fielding, with the overall leading run-scorer at the conclusion of the tournament winning the actual Orange Cap award on the day of the season’s final. 

     

    Virat Kohli got the all time-record in most runs during a season since the reward got introduced and he managed astonishing 973 runs in just 16 matches. The well-known online cricket betting source for IPL betting onlinecricketbetting.net has the uprising cricketstar Rishabh Pant as the top contender for the Orange Cap 2020 in the IPL. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Chris Lynn are also very strong contenders to take home the Orange Cap of 2020 in the Indian Premier League.

     

    Here is a table showing all the Orange Cap winners since it got introduced back in 2008;

    SeasonPlayerMatchesRuns
    2008Shaun Marsh11616
    2009Matthew Heyden12572
    2010Sachin Tendulkar15618
    2011Chris Gayle12608
    2012Chris Gayle15733
    2013Michael Hussey16733
    2014Robin Uthappa16660
    2015David Warner14562
    2016Virat Kohli16973
    2017David Warner14641
    2018Kane Williamson17735
    2019David Warner12692

    Many betting sites in India have great coverage of the Indian Premier League, and you shouldn’t have any problems finding a site that offers odds on who is going to win the Orange Cap in 2020.

    The uprising superstar Rishabh Pant to win the Orange Cap

    Rishabh Rajendra Pant was born 4 october 1997 in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India. He is 22 years old, and he is a left-handed Wicket-keeper batsman. He joined Delhi in 2015, and then Delhi Capitals in 2016 were he still is present playing.

    On February 1, 2017, he made his debut for India in the T20I against England at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. At the age of just 19 years he became the youngest player ever for India to debut in a T20I match. That’s 120 days before Washington Sundar who played at the age of 18 years made his debut taking the record from Rishabh Pant.

    Rishabh Pant is truly a man to watch in the upcoming IPL 2020 as he is certainly looking to give the other players in the league a though contest in battle of the Orange Cap. He was named ICC emerging player of the year in 2018, and many betting sites in India have the uprising superstar as the favorite to take home the Orange Cap this season.

