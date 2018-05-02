FIR against JNUSU Aishe Ghosh

New Delhi: The Delhi police have registered an FIR against JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh, for allegedly attacking security guards and vandalising the server room inside JNU. The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by the JNU administration.

Yesterday, after she was discharged from AIIMS for head injuries received during Sunday’s clashes, she alleged that the attack was organised and pre-planned. “They were singling out people and attacking,” Ghosh said during a press conference.

She alleged that there was a nexus between JNU security and vandals. “They did not intervene to stop the violence,” Ghosh said and stated that that she in fact saw the campus security leave when the violence broke out.