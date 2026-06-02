Youth with Mauser gun arrested by Pachpaoli Police

Nagpur: In a significant crackdown on illegal arms possession, the Pachpaoli Police arrested a 22-year-old man and seized a foreign-made firearm along with live ammunition during an early morning operation on Tuesday.

Acting on a credible tip-off received through a confidential informant, the Pachpaoli Police investigation team conducted a raid at around 4.30 am on June 2, 2026. The operation was carried out near Mehndibagh Corner, behind the Power House and close to the railway tracks within the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli Police Station.

During the operation, police intercepted a suspicious individual and detained him for questioning. In the presence of independent witnesses, the suspect identified himself as Mayur Kishor Adatiya (22), a resident of Pange Mohalla, near Bahuli Well, Lalganj, Shantinagar, Nagpur.

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A thorough search of the accused led to the recovery of a foreign-made Mauser pistol fitted with a magazine and one live cartridge concealed in his waistband. The seized weapon and ammunition, collectively valued at approximately Rs 26,000, were confiscated by the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was allegedly carrying the firearm with the intention of committing a cognizable offence. Furthermore, he was found to be in violation of the prohibitory orders currently in force.

Based on the recovery, Pachpaoli Police registered a case against the accused under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused has been arrested, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the source of the weapon and whether it was linked to any criminal activities.

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Rahul Madne, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III), and Shivprasad Parwe, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lakadganj Division). The action was executed by Senior Police Inspector Aniruddha Puri, Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Sonawane, Police Constable Mukesh Yadav, and their team members.

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